The president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) says the Minister for Education should have consulted their union about the mobile phone pouches programme.

In Tuesday's budget, the government introduced a €9 million allocation to purchase the specialist pouches

Phones are locked in the pouches to prevent secondary pupils using their phones during the school day.

ASTI president Donal Cremin from Rathmore says the money would be better spent elsewhere in the education system: