Advertisement
News

ASTI President says Taoiseach needs to take stronger action on Michael O’Leary comments

Nov 11, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
ASTI President says Taoiseach needs to take stronger action on Michael O’Leary comments
Share this article

The President of the ASTI says the Taoiseach needs to provide a stronger response to comments made by the CEO of Ryanair.

It's after Michael O'Leary made remarks about teachers at a campaign event for Fine Gael candidate Peter Burke.

ASTI President, Donal Cremin, who’s from Rathmore, hit out at Mr O’Leary’s comments; adding teachers are annoyed by the cheers from Fine Gael supporters to the words.

Advertisement

Mr Cremin says if Michael O’Leary cares so much about education, why doesn’t he donate to schools.

He believes the Taoiseach needs to take a stronger stance on the issue.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man to appear before court charged in connection with alleged serious assault in Tralee
Advertisement
Tralee gardaí seek witnesses as they probe defacement of monument to Kerry men who served in two world wars
Public's help sought in solving a number of crimes in Tralee over last ten days
Advertisement

Recommended

Man to appear before court charged in connection with alleged serious assault in Tralee
Ruud Van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United
Leinster U16 and Ulster U18 crowned 2024 Girls Inter Provincial Winners as Leinster Boys force competition to go down to the final day.
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 11, 2024 16:53
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus