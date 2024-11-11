ASTI President says Taoiseach needs to take stronger action on Michael O’Leary comments

The President of the ASTI says the Taoiseach needs to provide a stronger response to comments made by the CEO of Ryanair.

It's after Michael O'Leary made remarks about teachers at a campaign event for Fine Gael candidate Peter Burke.

ASTI President, Donal Cremin, who’s from Rathmore, hit out at Mr O’Leary’s comments; adding teachers are annoyed by the cheers from Fine Gael supporters to the words.

Mr Cremin says if Michael O’Leary cares so much about education, why doesn’t he donate to schools.

He believes the Taoiseach needs to take a stronger stance on the issue.