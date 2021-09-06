Association says switching to gas could save off-grid Kerry homes €2.2 billion

Switching to gas could save off-grid homes in Kerry €2.2 billion and still help decarbonise the county.

That’s according to a new report by Liquid Gas Ireland, whose members include suppliers and distributors of LPG and BioLPG gas.

Its report estimates it could cost €2.4 billion to retrofit and install heat pumps to 44,000 homes in Kerry currently using high carbon fossil fuels.

Advertisement

It says switching to a lower carbon alternative such as LPG or BioLPG gas instead, would save €2.2 billion.

This is based on the average cost of €56,000 for a retrofit with heat pump installation, and an industry estimate of €5,000 for switching to a gas boiler with standard system upgrades.