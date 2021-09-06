Advertisement
News

Association says switching to gas could save off-grid Kerry homes €2.2 billion

Sep 6, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrynews
Association says switching to gas could save off-grid Kerry homes €2.2 billion Association says switching to gas could save off-grid Kerry homes €2.2 billion
Share this article

Switching to gas could save off-grid homes in Kerry €2.2 billion and still help decarbonise the county.

That’s according to a new report by Liquid Gas Ireland, whose members include suppliers and distributors of LPG and BioLPG gas.

Its report estimates it could cost €2.4 billion to retrofit and install heat pumps to 44,000 homes in Kerry currently using high carbon fossil fuels.

Advertisement

It says switching to a lower carbon alternative such as LPG or BioLPG gas instead, would save €2.2 billion.

This is based on the average cost of €56,000 for a retrofit with heat pump installation, and an industry estimate of €5,000 for switching to a gas boiler with standard system upgrades.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus