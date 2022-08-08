Assault on woman in Tralee described as shocking

An assault on a woman in Tralee last night has been described as shocking and disturbing.

The incident took place in the Ballymullen area between 11pm and midnight.

A woman in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It’s reported the woman had to flee to the roof of a building to escape the attack and was rescued from the roof by the emergency services.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

Sinn Féin councillor for the Tralee Municipal District Deirdre Ferris says everyone has the right to be safe on our streets:

Meanwhile, Gardaí say investigations into the assault are ongoing.

Garda Dan Dillon is appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them: