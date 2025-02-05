Arup Consultants awarded contract to create Castleisland masterplan

Arup Consultants have been awarded the contract to create a master plan for Castleisland.

The contract is part of the Town Centre First programme, a government initiative to regenerate towns across Ireland.

The master plan will include strategies to revitalise the town centre, generate economic growth and create vibrant, accessible public spaces.

Kerry County Council says the aim of the master plan is to make Castleisland an even more attractive place to live, work, visit, shop, and socialise.

It also seeks to foster a strong sense of community and pride in the town’s unique character and heritage.

The public realm aspect of the plan concerns the shared spaces in the town where people can gather and interact, such as squares and plazas.

Public realm improvements can include projects to make existing spaces more attractive, functional and safer like landscaping, adding benches, lighting and signage or public art.

The council says it is eager to hear the public's ideas, but contributions should be submitted before 5pm on Friday, 28th February.

You can submit your ideas for Castleisland’s master plan by participating in the pre-draft public consultation questionnaire.

Paper copies of the questionnaire can be found at Castleisland Library, the online form at www.kerrycoco.ie/castleisland-masterplan/ or email your ideas to [email protected].

The development of a Town Centre First master plan has been welcomed by Michael John Kearney, chairperson of the overseeing Town Team who said “the process will open up Castleisland to transformative opportunities that will drive its development as a town of the future. It will assist in attracting and catering for an expanding population and as a strong centre of economic growth for the region, playing on its strategic location and its deep association with the cultural richness of Sliabh Luachra and other attractions of the Castleisland district”.