Áras Phádraig redevelopment moves closer

Sep 29, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Google Maps
The development of the Áras Phádraig site in Killarney has moved a step closer.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin and Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher asked for an update on the site at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council confirmed a company has been procured to provide a Multi-disciplinary team including architectural, civil and quantity surveying services.

They will oversee the preparation, design, tendering and all works associated with the redevelopment of the Áras Phádraig site and car park.

Kerry County Council says planning documentation for the site will be finalised by the second quarter of 2023.

