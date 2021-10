Approval sought to extend planning for proposed Portmagee housing development

Approval is being sought to extend the planning permission for a proposed housing development in southwest Kerry.

Kerry County Council granted planning in November 2016 to demolish an existing dwelling, and build eight three-bedroom semi-detached dormer houses in Doory, Portmagee.

The five-year permission will be out of date soon, so the developer, Pat Keating, is seeking an extension of duration.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the case on October 27th.

