Advertisement
News

Approval been given for two extension projects on Kerry schools

Dec 10, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Approval been given for two extension projects on Kerry schools Approval been given for two extension projects on Kerry schools
Share this article

Approval has been given for two extension projects on Kerry schools.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says approval has been given for an extension to Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste in Lispole.

It'll comprise one mainstream classroom, the replacement of a prefab and construction of a carpark and set down area.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District Councillor Michael Cahill says he's received confirmation from the Department of Education for an extension to Kilgobnet National School in Beaufort.

This project includes two special education classrooms and a wheelchair-accessible unit.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus