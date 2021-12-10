Approval been given for two extension projects on Kerry schools

Approval has been given for two extension projects on Kerry schools.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says approval has been given for an extension to Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste in Lispole.

It'll comprise one mainstream classroom, the replacement of a prefab and construction of a carpark and set down area.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District Councillor Michael Cahill says he's received confirmation from the Department of Education for an extension to Kilgobnet National School in Beaufort.

This project includes two special education classrooms and a wheelchair-accessible unit.