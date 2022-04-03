Advertisement
Applications open for artist residency in West Kerry

Apr 3, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Applications are open for a sponsored two-week residency at an artist retreat in West Kerry.

Two Kerry based visual artists will be awarded 2 weeks accommodation in a cottage studio on Bolus Head, Ballinskelligs.

The Cill Rialaig Project, founded by Dr Noelle Campbell Sharp, aims to develop a retreat for artists and writers from Ireland and abroad.

Applications are limited to visual artists who are from or living in Kerry.

Entries can be submitted to [email protected] by Thursday, April 21st.

