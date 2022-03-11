Advertisement
News

Appeal to help Kerryman seriously injured in USA crash

Mar 11, 2022 16:03 By radiokerrynews
A funding appeal has been launched for a Kerryman who suffered life changing injuries when knocked down in the USA.

Niall Maher is originally from Listowel but his family, including parents Irene and Jim Maher, have lived in Tralee for some time.

He travelled from his home in Dublin to California in January to visit a dying friend, but was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

The 44-year-old suffered broken bones, internal damage, a brain bleed, swelling, and a serious traumatic brain injury.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for the substantial costs of Niall’s recovery.

He’s currently in hospital in California, and when released he’ll have to stay in the States as he’ll be unable to fly due to the brain swelling.

His partner, Zita O’Reilly spoke to Radio Kerry:

