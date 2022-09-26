Appeal for people with sniffer dogs and drones to join search for man missing in Ballybunion

The friend of a man who's missing in North Kerry is appealing for anyone with additional support, such as drones or sniffer dogs, to help in their search.

Donal Kennedy, who’s aged 33 and from Caherdavin in Limerick city, was last seen on Main Street, Ballybunion on Saturday around 11.30pm.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes; Donal Kennedy was wearing a long sleeve white top when he was last seen.

CCTV footage shows Mr Kennedy trying to make his way back to his accommodation, however, it’s believed he took a wrong turn towards the beach.

His friend Mark Ryan is appealing for anyone who can help in the search to get in touch:



Anyone who feels they can help can contact Mark on 087 905 5876.