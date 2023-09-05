Advertisement
News

Appeal for people to donate blood at Tralee clinics

Sep 5, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Appeal for people to donate blood at Tralee clinics Appeal for people to donate blood at Tralee clinics
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

People in Tralee are being urged to donate blood this week, as supplies in some blood groups as below recommended levels.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service normally tries to have seven days stock at all times, but supplies for some blood groups have fallen to two and three days.

Clinics are being held at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee, today and tomorrow from 2.30 to 4:50pm and between 6:50 and 9:10pm; and on Thursday from 12 to 2pm and between 4 and 7.10pm.

Advertisement

People are asked to make an appointment in advance online on giveblood.ie, or by calling 1800 731 137.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus