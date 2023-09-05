Appeal for people to donate blood at Tralee clinics

People in Tralee are being urged to donate blood this week, as supplies in some blood groups as below recommended levels.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service normally tries to have seven days stock at all times, but supplies for some blood groups have fallen to two and three days.

Clinics are being held at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee, today and tomorrow from 2.30 to 4:50pm and between 6:50 and 9:10pm; and on Thursday from 12 to 2pm and between 4 and 7.10pm.

People are asked to make an appointment in advance online on giveblood.ie, or by calling 1800 731 137.