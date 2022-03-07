Appeal for people in Kerry and west Limerick to donate blood

People in Kerry and across west Limerick are being encouraged to donate blood.

Next week’s two bank holidays mean reduced opportunities for the Irish Blood Transfusion Service to take donations.

There are blood clinics in Templeglantine today and tomorrow, and Ballybunion Wednesday and Thursday.

The IBTS will also be in Tralee March 21st to 24th.

Anyone who has been thinking about donating for the first time, or those who are regular donors, need to phone to make an appointment in advance.

They must phone 1800 222 111.

There’s also information on GiveBlood.ie with advice on who can and cannot donate.