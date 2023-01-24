Appeal for Kerry people to donate blood at upcoming clinics

People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood at clinics in Listowel this week and Tralee next week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says supply in some blood groups is critically low, having fallen to just three days; it normally tries to have seven days stock at all times.

It says hospitals have been experiencing extreme pressures lately, and the recent high level of respiratory illness has impacted donations.

Advertisement

The IBTS is appealing to new and existing donors to attend, to ensure there’s enough supply.

Clinics will be at the Listowel Arms Hotel tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday between 4.45 to 8pm, and at the Brandon Hotel Tralee next Monday from 4.45 to 8.30pm, and Tuesday next week from 2.45 to 5pm and 6.45 to 9pm.