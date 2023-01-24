Advertisement
News

Appeal for Kerry people to donate blood at upcoming clinics

Jan 24, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Appeal for Kerry people to donate blood at upcoming clinics Appeal for Kerry people to donate blood at upcoming clinics
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood at clinics in Listowel this week and Tralee next week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says supply in some blood groups is critically low, having fallen to just three days; it normally tries to have seven days stock at all times.

It says hospitals have been experiencing extreme pressures lately, and the recent high level of respiratory illness has impacted donations.

Advertisement

The IBTS is appealing to new and existing donors to attend, to ensure there’s enough supply.

Clinics will be at the Listowel Arms Hotel tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday between 4.45 to 8pm, and at the Brandon Hotel Tralee next Monday from 4.45 to 8.30pm, and Tuesday next week from 2.45 to 5pm and 6.45 to 9pm.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus