Appeal for Irish college accommodation in Kerry Gaeltacht

May 23, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Appeal for Irish college accommodation in Kerry Gaeltacht
Photo: Sinn Féin website
The Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language is appealing to Kerry people to offer accommodation to Irish college students.

Earlier this year, concerns arose that there were more students than beds available for summer courses.

Many providers in recent years have opted for the Air BnB market over providing course accommodation while others exited the market due to health fears during the pandemic.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh believes it will be worthwhile to return to the market due to the implementation of the Official Languages Bill which legislates for the provision of State services through the Irish language in Gaeltacht areas.

He's now calling on property owners to come forward to prevent the tradition from dying out:

