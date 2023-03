Gardaí are appealing for information on who started a gorse fire that led to television and broadband outages in West Kerry.

The fire began in Ballyferriter on Tuesday of last week, February 28th at 3pm, but got out of control and spread to a wide area, causing damage to infrastructure for the utility companies.

Gardaí in Dingle are looking for witnesses or for any information on who started the fire to contact them.