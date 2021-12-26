Advertisement
Anyone climbing Kerry mountains throughout Christmas urged to plan trip sensibly

Dec 26, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Anyone climbing Kerry mountains throughout Christmas urged to plan trip sensibly
The Kerry Mountain Rescue team is urging anyone considering climbing the county's mountains throughout Christmas to plan their trip sensibly.

Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO, Colm Burke says people should plan for all possibilities.

He says weather conditions can quickly change and people should ensure they have the correct equipment:

Anyone considering climbing Kerry mountains or hills is being urged to ensure they are accompanied by someone with experience.

Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO, Colm Burke says it's also important people know where you are going, in case of emergency:

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team can be contacted by phoning 999 or 112 and asking for mountain rescue.

 

