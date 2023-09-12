Anti-racism group says referee's report key in probe into alleged remark against Kerry FC player

The referee’s report will be key to the investigation into an alleged racial remark made towards a Kerry FC player last Friday.

That’s according to Perry Ogden, chief executive of Sport Against Racism Ireland (SARI).

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which is alleged to have occurred during the Kerry FC and Longford Town, during their League of Ireland First Division match.

Longford Town says after conducting its own investigation, it’s extremely confident the incident did not occur; and is working with the relevant authorities to establish the facts.

Perry Ogden says sports clubs of all disciplines could be doing more to educate members and supporters about racism and other forms of bigotry.