Annual Kerry Association in Dublin's Oíche Chiarraí takes place

The annual Kerry Association in Dublin's Oíche Chiarraí took place in the capital.

Louise Quill won the Kerry Person of the Year award in recognition for her work supporting disadvantaged communities in Tanzania over the last 18 years.

The Kerry Ladies Senior Football team and their management won the Laochra Chiarraí award.

The event took place in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, in Dublin lastnight.

Speaking on the event, Chairperson of the Kerry Association in Dublin, Mary Shanahan, says theres a pool of talent in Kerry to pull from.