 Annual changes to clergy appointments in Kerry Diocese

Jul 4, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
 Annual changes to clergy appointments in Kerry Diocese
Bishop Ray Browne has announced the annual changes to the appointment of clergy in the Catholic Diocese of Kerry.

With the retirement of parish priest Fr Tom Leane, Dromtariffe parish will be served by the priests of the Duhallow/Sliabh Luachra Pastoral Area; Fr Jack Fitzgerald will be moderator.

Fr Joseph Begley is moving from Glengarriff, another Cork parish in the Diocese of Kerry, to minister in Killarney.

Fr Niall Howard will replace Fr Begley as parish priest of Glengarriff which is in the Kenmare Pastoral Area.

Fr Jim Lenihan who’s in Killarney is to become parish priest of Glenflesk.

Fr Seán Jones who’s based in St John’s in Tralee will minister in Killarney.

Bishop Browne’s statement says that all priests in the diocese will take up additional responsibilities outside of their own parishes and within their pastoral area.

 

 

