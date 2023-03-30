Advertisement
News

Annual Cantillon conference underway

Mar 30, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Annual Cantillon conference underway Annual Cantillon conference underway
Share this article

The annual Cantillon conference is underway this morning.

Named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon, the event is part of the Kerry Month of Enterprise.

The annual event brings together national and international industry leaders, economists, journalists, academics, and entrepreneurs to examine and explore key technology-related topics.

Advertisement

This year’s theme is Transforming Mindset, and there’ll be sessions on Challenging Complacency through Transforming Mindsets, and Leading and Navigating Scale through Transformation.

It’s taking place online and is being hosted by Munster Technological University.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus