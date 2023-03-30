Annual Cantillon conference underway

The annual Cantillon conference is underway this morning.

Named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon, the event is part of the Kerry Month of Enterprise.

The annual event brings together national and international industry leaders, economists, journalists, academics, and entrepreneurs to examine and explore key technology-related topics.

This year’s theme is Transforming Mindset, and there’ll be sessions on Challenging Complacency through Transforming Mindsets, and Leading and Navigating Scale through Transformation.

It’s taking place online and is being hosted by Munster Technological University.