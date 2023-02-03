Animal Help Net Kerry say people more education is needed around dog ownership

People need to do their research before they make a decision to get a dog.

That’s according to Wendy O’Connor from Animal Help Net Kerry.

She was reacting to a recent Oireachtas Agricultue committee, which heard proposals for a theory test in order to qualify for a dog licence.

Advertisement

It followed a dog attack on a young boy in Wexford in November, which caused life changing injuries to 9-year-old Alejandro Miszan.

Ms O Connor says Animal Help Net has received an unprecedented number of unwanted dogs this year; she believes more education is needed around dog ownership.