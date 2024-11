A charity is organising a family remembrance event in Kerry today.

Anam Cara supports parents through bereavement after the death of a child.

The event is due to take place this afternoon at Tralee Bay Wetlands from 2 – 4pm.

Parents and families are asked to bring a photo with them to the event.

Registration is via Eventbrite.

For more information on this event and all other supports Anam Cara offer, call the information line on 085 2888 888 or email [email protected]