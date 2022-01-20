An Taisce says Kerry beaches will not lose funding along with Blue Flag accreditation

An Taisce has said that the failure to retain Blue Flag accreditation will not affect a Kerry beach's ability to acquire funding.

Ian Diamond, who is head of the Blue Flag programme, was speaking in light of Kerry County Council's draft proposal which would see the banning of dogs and horses on accredited beaches between the hours of 11am and 7pm during the summer.

The Blue Flag is awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education, an independent non-profit organisation and the scheme is administered in Ireland by An Taisce.

Mr Diamond says the rule has always been in place but it's now time to enforce it.