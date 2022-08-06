Advertisement
An Bórd Pleanála seeking more information on proposed LNG terminal

Aug 6, 2022 15:08 By radiokerrynews
An Bórd Pleanála seeking more information on proposed LNG terminal
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
An Bórd Pleanála is seeking further information from New Fortress Energy in relation to its proposed LNG terminal in North Kerry.

 

That’s according to the Kerry branch of the Green Party, which made a joint submission with party branches in Clare and Limerick, objecting to planning permission for the liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

The Kerry branch was subsequently informed by An Bórd Pleanála that it has sent a four-page letter to New Fortress Energy outlining 11 areas where additional information is required on its application by August 19th.

 

The party rep for Tralee, Anluan Dunne, says the letter directly references the 2021 Climate Action Plan and the National Energy Security Framework, which shows the impact that Green policies are having on fossil fuel infrastructure projects.

 

He adds the company is being asked to elaborate on their emissions calculations, as its direct operational emissions figures appear different to those in the Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

An Bórd Pleanála is still due to make a decision on the Shannon LNG application by September 9th.

