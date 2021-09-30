An Bord Pleanála refuses planning for 43 houses and apartments in Dingle

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning for 43 houses and apartments in Dingle.

Kerry County Council had granted permission to An Choill Developments Ltd for the development on High Road.

This was appealed, however, to An Bord Pleanála, who turned down the plan, saying it would be substandard in terms of residential amenity.

Dublin-based company, An Choill Developments Ltd had planned to build 31 houses and 12 apartments at the Wood, Dingle.

It was to comprise a mix of terraced and semi-detached houses and three apartment buildings on a site on High Road, near the roundabout for Slea Head

Kerry County Council granted planning permission for the development last March, but it was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Mandy Hogan, Astogo Holdings, and Micheal Keane.

The appeals board inspector recommended the development be refused, and the board agreed and refused permission.

There were several reasons cited, including that a number of the units would back onto High Road.

The planners said the development would represent substandard accommodation in terms of residential amenity, and would be out of character with development in the area.

It would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.