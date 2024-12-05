Advertisement
News

An Bórd Pleanála gives go-ahead for 39 new homes in Dingle

Dec 5, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
An Bórd Pleanála gives go-ahead for 39 new homes in Dingle
Share this article

An Bórd Pleanála has sided with Kerry County Council to grant permission for the construction of 39 homes in Dingle.

The council granted permission for the development on John Street subject to 24 conditions almost two years ago.

This decision was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála, which has now reaffirmed the council’s decision to grant permission.

Advertisement

HRP Construction was granted permission to partially demolish the wall along John Street and construction 39 residential units.

The development was to include a mix of two and three-bed units, and the attached conditions included the provision of social housing within the development, and that the units can't be sold to corporations or be used as holiday homes.

This decision was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by residents of the nearby Marian Park.

Advertisement

The appeal raised concerns that this was a cul-de-sac development of 39 units with a single access point, and that it was an ad hoc piecemeal development of a zoned site.

The appeal also raised traffic congestion and safety concerns, and the visual impact of the proposed development.

The company submitted that this was a carefully considered scheme, which went through a pre-planning process, and responded to a request for further information by Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector wrote she did not concur with the assertion in the appeal this proposal would constitute piecemeal development.

The inspector noted she was satisfied the height and design of the units are in keeping with its surrounds and would not unduly impact on the visual amenities of the area.

An Bórd Pleanála granted permission for the development subject to 21 conditions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

First Irish-built naval vessel in 40 years launched in Valentia where it was made
Advertisement
Woman arrested in relation to Castleisland drug seizure released without charge
Christmas market in Tralee cancelled due to Storm Darragh
Advertisement

Recommended

First Irish-built naval vessel in 40 years launched in Valentia where it was made
Woman arrested in relation to Castleisland drug seizure released without charge
Christmas festivities in Castleisland postponed due to Storm Darragh
Christmas market in Tralee cancelled due to Storm Darragh
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus