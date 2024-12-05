An Bórd Pleanála has sided with Kerry County Council to grant permission for the construction of 39 homes in Dingle.

The council granted permission for the development on John Street subject to 24 conditions almost two years ago.

This decision was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála, which has now reaffirmed the council’s decision to grant permission.

Advertisement

HRP Construction was granted permission to partially demolish the wall along John Street and construction 39 residential units.

The development was to include a mix of two and three-bed units, and the attached conditions included the provision of social housing within the development, and that the units can't be sold to corporations or be used as holiday homes.

This decision was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by residents of the nearby Marian Park.

Advertisement

The appeal raised concerns that this was a cul-de-sac development of 39 units with a single access point, and that it was an ad hoc piecemeal development of a zoned site.

The appeal also raised traffic congestion and safety concerns, and the visual impact of the proposed development.

The company submitted that this was a carefully considered scheme, which went through a pre-planning process, and responded to a request for further information by Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector wrote she did not concur with the assertion in the appeal this proposal would constitute piecemeal development.

The inspector noted she was satisfied the height and design of the units are in keeping with its surrounds and would not unduly impact on the visual amenities of the area.

An Bórd Pleanála granted permission for the development subject to 21 conditions.