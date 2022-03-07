An Bord Pleanála delays decision on Shannon LNG by 6 months

An Bord Pleanála has postponed a decision on the application for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank by six months.

A decision on the planning application was due today but the planning board has confirmed that it will now not be made until September 9th.

A spokesperson for the board said the delay was due to the complexity of the case.

John Fox is the PRO for the Tarbert-Ballylongford liason group.

He says a delay in the decision could be detrimental for the government.