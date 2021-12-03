Ambulance services in Kerry will continue to be co-ordinated from Dublin.

This was revealed during the Southern Regional Health Forum meeting, which was attended by HSE officials and county councillors.

All emergency calls for ambulances are directed through the National Ambulance Service (NAS) in Dublin.

They are managed through a dynamic model system, which, in effect, means if an ambulance isn't available, the next nearest vehicle will be dispatched, including across county borders.

A number of public representatives have raised the issue of delays with ambulances in the county in recent years.

At the forum meeting, Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly said there are reports of an ambulance based in Listowel being called to Shannon, while one in Kenmare travelled to Waterford.

He said there are numerous issues locally and he called for the deployment of ambulances to be returned to Kerry.

Nicky Flynn of NAS acknowledged the serious deficits which have occurred, said he can't defend the indefensible, and added he knows there are challenges.

He said, while a review will take place early next year into the service's operation, all solutions do not rest with the ambulance service alone.

Mr Flynn said an additional ambulance officer will be coming to Kerry in the near future.

However, considering the planned rollout of initiatives, the ambulance service will continue to be co-ordinated from Dublin.