Almost €700,000 allocated to three Kerry projects

Almost €700,000 (€698,370 in funding has been allocated to three Kerry projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

€500,000 has been granted for the redevelopment of the disused craft workshops adjoined Blennerville Windmill.

Cromane will receive €100,000 for the development of a connected community hub in the former national school building and over €98,000 (€98,370) has been allocated to redevelop Dingle Town Park.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.