Advertisement
News

Almost €700,000 allocated to three Kerry projects

Feb 25, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Almost €700,000 allocated to three Kerry projects Almost €700,000 allocated to three Kerry projects
Share this article

Almost €700,000 (€698,370 in funding has been allocated to three Kerry projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

€500,000 has been granted for the redevelopment of the disused craft workshops adjoined Blennerville Windmill.

Cromane will receive €100,000 for the development of a connected community hub in the former national school building and over €98,000 (€98,370) has been allocated to redevelop Dingle Town Park.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus