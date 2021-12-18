Almost €31 million for Kerry roads in 2022

Almost €31 million has been allocated to Kerry roads for 2022.

The funding, issued by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, was allocated to Kerry County Council alongside the €7.5 million announced for greenways in the county.

Just under €30 million will go into improvements on specific national primary and secondary roads in the county, including €16 million for the N69 Listowel bypass, as well as upgrades to the N22 Farranfore to Killarney route.

Improvements will also be made to the N21, N70, N71 and N86, while just over €1 million will go towards general maintenance on Kerry's roads.

The funding for Kerry is the fifth highest of any county, behind just Cork, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, and has been welcomed by Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae.