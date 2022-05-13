Almost €180,000 allocated to develop outdoor recreation facilities in Kerry

Almost €180,000 in funding has been allocated to develop outdoor recreation facilities in Kerry.
The Department of Rural and Community Development has a strategic partnership in place with Coillte which provides €3 million each year for the period 2022-2026.
This is used to enhance recreational facilities on Coillte land and to support increased tourism and economic activity in rural areas.
In Kerry, €100,000 has been allocated for entrance and car park works in Glanteenassig, Castlegregory; this falls under the upgrade capital works programme.
15 Kerry projects have been allocated €79,000 under the maintenance capital works.
Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says it’s great news for the county.
Kerry funding allocations under the maintenance capital works scheme:
Kerry Ballygamboon Tralee: General Maintenance. Picnic tables €3,500
Kerry Caragh Lake Killorglin: General Maintenance €3,500
Kerry Glannageenty Castleisland: Remove blown trees €5,000
Kerry Glanteenassig Castlegregory: General maintenance €3,000
Kerry Gleensk Kells Bay: General maintenance €2,000
Kerry Glenbeigh Glenbeigh Trail: Maintenance, Windblown trees €4,500
Kerry Kerry Way: Various Windblow and water damage €22,000
Kerry Kilderry Miltown: General maintenace €4,000
Kerry Killaclohane Castlemaine: General maintenance, hedge cutting €5,000
Kerry Kimego Caherciveen: General maintenance, Picnic area €4,000
Kerry Lickeen Glencar: General maintenace €3,000
Kerry Lyracrumpane Listowel: General maintenance, trail repair €6,000
Kerry Pike Wood Killarney: General maintenance, remove windblow trees,
benches, grass cutting €5,000
Kerry Rossacroo Kilgarvan: General maintenance of trails €6,000