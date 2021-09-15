Almost €15 million in Area of Natural Constraints payments for Kerry farmers

Almost €15 million in funding is going to Kerry farmers under the Area of Natural Constraints scheme.

It’s part of a national allocation of 182 million.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin, and Education Minister Norma Foley are welcoming the announcement.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has allocated a total of €182 million to 85,000 farmers nationwide in Area of Natural Constraints payments.

The Minister says the ANC scheme is crucial for so many farm families, and these payments represent a timely and significant financial boost for farmers and for the wider rural economy.

In Kerry, 6,000 farmers are being allocated Area of Natural Constraints payments totalling €14.8 million.

This represents 79% of 7,561 that applied and were deemed eligible for the payment.

The money will begin landing in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.