A survey has shown 69% of people shopped local after seeing the Look for Local Christmas Campaign.

Run by Local Enterprise Offices, the aim was to ask consumers to Look for Local when they purchased gifts, services and experiences last Christmas.

Of the 700 consumers that were surveyed, 70% said they made more local or Irish purchases at Christmas than in previous years.

Also, 78% said they will actively try to make local or Irish purchases in 2022.