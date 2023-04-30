Almost 70 houses currently vacant in Tralee Municipal District

There are almost 70 (66) houses currently vacant in the Tralee Municipal District.

Of these, 55 are part of the programmed voids works, while three have fire damage or structural issues and are awaiting an insurance resolution.

A further two have legal issues, like titles or boundaries, while two are under the Buy and Renew and acquired properties schemes and one is remaining from last year’s voids programme.

Advertisement

The information was provided following a motion by Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris, at the recent Tralee MD meeting.