Almost 600 students will graduate from the Munster Technological University Kery campus today.

The ceremonies are taking place in the Kerry Sports Academy.

There are 580 graduates in total, including 64 non-EU and 103 EU graduates from 36 countries.

Students from the School of Business, Computing and Humanities; the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and the School of Health and Social Science will receive their awards today.