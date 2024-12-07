Almost 60 Gardaí in Kerry have left the force since 2020.

That’s according to figures provided by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, following a query in the Dáil recently by Sinn Féin TD Darren O'Rourke.

These figures include voluntary retirements, compulsory retirements, cost neutral early retirements, resignations, dismissals, deaths in service and medical discharges.

The figures show 59 Gardaí in Kerry have left the force since 2020, for one of these reasons.

15 Gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division left the force in 2020, while the figure stood at less than 10 in 2021, 11 left in 2022 and the figure stood at 19 in 2023.

Up to the end of October this year, less than 10 Gardaí in Kerry had left the force.

Minister McEntee says for counts of fewer than 10, An Garda Síochána doesn’t release further information for data protection and security reasons.

She says nationally, as of the end of September, the total strength of An Garda Síochána was 14,125, compared to 12,816 in 2015.

Since 202, 422 members, classified under specialist area or other have left the force.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region West had the highest number of any area at 114, while the Sligo/Leitrim Division had the fewest number of Gardaí leave the force since 2020 at 43.