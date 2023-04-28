Almost 4,000 penalty point notices issued to Kerry people for speeding in 2021

Almost 4,000 penalty point notices were issued to people in Kerry for speeding in 2021.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO figures show there were 3,961 penalty point endorsement notices issued for speeding in 2021 in Kerry; of these 2,538 were issued to men and the remaining 1,423 were received by women.

Nationally, there were 146,395 such notices issued; over 93,000 (93,030) were given to men and more than 53,000 (53,365) were issued to women.

In Kerry, there were 94 penalty point notices issued for failure to wear a seatbelt in 2021; 75 were issued to men and 19 to women.

Nationally, the figure stands at 1,787; 1,487 for men and a further 300 were issued to women.

Peopl Insurance conducted a survey based on these figures; it found that 98% of respondents said they always wear a seatbelt while driving, with 13% stating not wearing a seatbelt is the bad driving habit that irritates them most.