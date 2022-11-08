Almost 3,000 patients have waited on trolleys at UHK so far this year

Almost 3,000 patients have gone without a bed in University Hospital Kerry so far this year.

That’s according to an analysis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, released today.

2,857 people have waited on trolleys at the ED in UHK so far this year, which is the 11th highest of the 32 Irish hospitals surveyed.

University Hospital Limerick has been the worst-hit hospital by a distance, with over 15,000 patients waiting on a trolley at some point this year.

The INMO says a four-pronged approach is needed to tackle overcrowding this winter, as well as the staff recruitment and retention crisis.

These include the cancellation of non-urgent elective care in public hospitals, and the use of private hospitals for this work.

The union also wants to see the introduction of retention measures for staff, including accommodation for essential workers, especially in rent pressure zones.

The INMO is calling for funding for publicly delivered, long-term care to be prioritised, and legislation to underpin the safe staffing framework.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ní Sheaghda, says every possible measure that can be taken to improve overcrowding and retention, must be taken.