Almost 25 millimetres of rain fell in Kerry in one day last month.

Valentia Observatory recorded an increase of almost 20 percent in rain compared to the monthly average.

22 wet days were registered, with the highest rainfall on February 17th.

Met Eireann says the South Kerry weather station had a temperature increase of 1.4 degrees for the period.

Valentia recorded 47 hours of sunshine throughout February.