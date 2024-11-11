Advertisement
Almost 200 people failed to show up for driving test in Kerry by end of October

Nov 11, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Almost 200 people failed to show up for driving test in Kerry by end of October
Almost 200 (191) motorists failed to show up for their driving test in Kerry in the first ten months of the year.

That’s according to figures from the CSO, which show the pass rate of driving tests in Tralee last month was 51.4%.

The report shows over 1,500 (1,547) people in Kerry were awaiting a driving test at the end of October.

This includes 646 awaiting a test in Killarney, 850 waiting to take driving test in Tralee, while 51 applicants are waiting for a HGV test in Tralee.

Figures in today’s Irish Independent show the estimated wait time for a driving test in Killarney is 17 weeks; while there is a 15 week wait time in Tralee.

