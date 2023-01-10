Advertisement
Almost 2.25 million passengers traveled through Cork Airport in 2022

Jan 10, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Almost 2.25 million passengers traveled through Cork Airport in 2022
Cork Airport welcomed almost 2.25 million passengers through its doors in 2022.

 

This represents a 768% increase on 2021 traffic and an 86% recovery of 2019 passenger traffic, the last equally comparable period prior to the pandemic.

Last Year Cork Airport offered a total 45 scheduled routes serving Europe, while eight scheduled airlines operated services.

 

Passenger traffic over the Christmas period was marginally higher than that experienced in December 2019, indicating a welcome return to pre-pandemic demand for international travel to and from Cork Airport.

 

