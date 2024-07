Almost 1,700 (1,698) births were recorded in Kerry in 2021.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The report shows that the most births recorded that year were in the Tralee LEA, at 418.

371 births were registered in the Killarney LEA, 308 in Listowel, 275 in Kenmare anf 177 in the Castleisland LEA.

The stats show that Corca Dhuibhne was the area with the lowest births recorded in 2021, at 149.