Almost 170 KCC properties are vacant

Jan 16, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Almost 170 properties owned by Kerry County Council are vacant.

That's according to analysis by the Sunday Independent.

It shows that of the 4,387 properties owned by the local authority in Kerry, 168 are vacant, which is just under 4%.

The paper also reports that 22 Kerry County Council-owned properties that have been declared derelict or semi-derelict, and seven properties awaiting refurbishment, have been vacant for three years or more.

Cavan, Cork and Galway County Councils all had vacant rates of over 5%, according to the paper.

