Almost 1,500 more Kerry homes ready for connection to NBI network

Almost 1,500 more Kerry homes have been added to National Broadband Ireland’s high-speed internet connection.

A government investment of €107 million, aims to deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second, to 28,000 premises in the county.

NBI says 1,500 properties in the Ballyheigue deployment area - which covers the Dingle Peninsula – are now eligible to access the network.

The company is delivering a high-speed, fibre network under the National Broadband Plan to homes and businesses across Kerry, on behalf of the Irish government.

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility for connection to the network at www.nbi.ie