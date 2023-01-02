Advertisement
News

Almost 1,400 Ukrainian children enrolled in Kerry schools

Jan 2, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Almost 1,400 Ukrainian children enrolled in Kerry schools Almost 1,400 Ukrainian children enrolled in Kerry schools
Share this article

Almost 14,000 Ukrainian pupils have enrolled in Irish schools since Russia invaded their home country.

New figures from the Department of Education show 13,753 Ukrainian children and teenagers were in schools across the country, as of December 22nd.

This includes over 8,800 in primary schools and just under 5,000 in post-primary.

Advertisement

It's nearly double the numbers since last May.

Dublin schools have enrolled 1,890 Ukrainian students,  Cork schools have 1,354 children and teenagers in school, while Kerry schools have 1,373 pupils attending classes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus