Almost 1,400 Ukrainian children enrolled in Kerry schools

Almost 14,000 Ukrainian pupils have enrolled in Irish schools since Russia invaded their home country.

New figures from the Department of Education show 13,753 Ukrainian children and teenagers were in schools across the country, as of December 22nd.

This includes over 8,800 in primary schools and just under 5,000 in post-primary.

Advertisement

It's nearly double the numbers since last May.

Dublin schools have enrolled 1,890 Ukrainian students, Cork schools have 1,354 children and teenagers in school, while Kerry schools have 1,373 pupils attending classes.