Almost 120 notices to quit issued in Kerry following end of evictions ban

Almost 120 notices to quit have been issued in Kerry following the end of the evictions ban.

These notices are served if a landlord wants to end a tenancy; they must serve the tenant with a valid written notice of termination.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris brought a motion on the issue before the recent meeting of the Tralee Municipal District.

Cllr Ferris sought a breakdown of the numbers of notices to quit in the Tralee MD.

Kerry County Council management told her they don’t have a breakdown per Municipal District, but the director of housing had prepared an update for members on the situation following the end of the winter emergency moratorium.

This shows there have been 118 notices to quit in Kerry.

Of these 43 have been validated through Threshold with a ‘for sale’ basis; the council says within these 43 individual circumstances which have arisen and some have moved on, some properties are already sold, some tenants have been offered local authority housing under normal allocations processes, and some are no longer resident for other reasons.

This has reduced the 43 to a residual 23 cases which potentially meet the scheme criteria for tenant in situ purchase.

Kerry County Council says property inspections are ongoing and a limited number of formal offers for properties have been made in cases that have advanced to that stage; it says the situation is very fluid and evolving on an ongoing basis.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris referenced the high level of notices to quit in Tralee, while also outlining it was an issue in other parts of the county.

She told the meeting, this highlights that the belief that the Tralee MD needs to petition to reinstate the evictions ban.