Almost 1,000 people have availed of Kerry Airport's cabin baggage transfer facility

Almost 1,000 (937) people have availed of the airport transfer facility between Kerry and Dublin Airport.

Passengers carrying cabbin baggage with an onward flight out of Dublin Airport, on the same day as their Kerry-Dublin flight, can transit straight to their next Departure Gate without having to go landside and be re-screened.

Over 380 passengers have availed of the service in July, while more than 540 avoided a second security screening in June.

Minister of State with responsibility for international travel Hildegarde Naughton says it has improved passenger experience for those travelling from Kerry: