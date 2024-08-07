Advertisement
News

All-Ireland winning Kerry ladies team taking part in Rose of Tralee parade

Aug 7, 2024 13:52 By radiokerrynews
All-Ireland winning Kerry ladies team taking part in Rose of Tralee parade
Kerry team, management and family members celebrate their All-Ireland success. Kerry v Galway in the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

The All-Ireland winning Kerry ladies team will be taking part in the Rose of Tralee parade.

Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says he’s spoken with the team’s management and the chairperson of the Kerry LGFA and can confirm that they’ll take part.

Cllr Sheehy says they began organising this right after the final whistle on Sunday.

Advertisement

He says this adds a new dynamic to the parade and is a fitting recognition of the team’s achievements and their role in promoting women’s sport.

Two parades will take place, on Saturday August 17th at 8.30pm and on Sunday August 18th at 2pm.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy praised the Tralee MD office, along with the International Rose of Tralee Festival and the Feile Thrá Lí committees for their work in organising this.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Pro-Palestine statement affixed to Sneem sculpture investigated for criminal damage
Advertisement
207 people died in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department over last 5 years
Councillor fears there may be confrontations over parking outside Tralee homes
Advertisement

Recommended

207 people died in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department over last 5 years
Report finds Kerry and Munster area experiencing "chronic shortage" of second hand homes for sale
Councillor wants families of deceased children to have better access to graves at Áras an Chontae
Pro-Palestine statement affixed to Sneem sculpture investigated for criminal damage
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus