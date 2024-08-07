All-Ireland winning Kerry ladies team taking part in Rose of Tralee parade

The All-Ireland winning Kerry ladies team will be taking part in the Rose of Tralee parade.

Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says he’s spoken with the team’s management and the chairperson of the Kerry LGFA and can confirm that they’ll take part.

Cllr Sheehy says they began organising this right after the final whistle on Sunday.

He says this adds a new dynamic to the parade and is a fitting recognition of the team’s achievements and their role in promoting women’s sport.

Two parades will take place, on Saturday August 17th at 8.30pm and on Sunday August 18th at 2pm.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy praised the Tralee MD office, along with the International Rose of Tralee Festival and the Feile Thrá Lí committees for their work in organising this.