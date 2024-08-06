Cllr urges council to honour Kerry ladies team during Rose of Tralee festival parade

A Tralee councillor is urging that the All-Ireland winning Kerry ladies team be honoured at the Rose of Tralee / Féile Thrá Lí festival.

Angie Baily says the team, who captured the Brendan Martin cup for the first time in 31 years, should be included and celebrated during the Rose parade.

The Fine Gael councillor will write to Kerry County Council to suggest their inclusion at this year’s festival celebrations.

Cllr Bailly says the Kerry Ladies deserve all the plaudits they can get for their achievements.