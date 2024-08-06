Advertisement
News

Cllr urges council to honour Kerry ladies team during Rose of Tralee festival parade

Aug 6, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
Cllr urges council to honour Kerry ladies team during Rose of Tralee festival parade
Kerry v Galway in the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

A Tralee councillor is urging that the All-Ireland winning Kerry ladies team be honoured at the Rose of Tralee / Féile Thrá Lí festival.

Angie Baily says the team, who captured the Brendan Martin cup for the first time in 31 years, should be included and celebrated during the Rose parade.

The Fine Gael councillor will write to Kerry County Council to suggest their inclusion at this year’s festival celebrations.

Advertisement

Cllr Bailly says the Kerry Ladies deserve all the plaudits they can get for their achievements.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Four white-tailed eagle chicks released at Killarney National Park
Advertisement
Sergeant tells court things progressing well in case against Knockanure manslaughter accused
Kerry organic producers are urged to enter Bord Bia's National Organic Awards for 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland trained Knockeen dazzles in St Leger quarterfinals
Dingle Races goes ahead this coming weekend
M&S Food Announced as Official Supplier to Munster Rugby Senior Women’s Squad for second year
Fermanagh star wins Golden Boot award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus